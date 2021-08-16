Trump Says Biden's 'Surrender' to the Taliban 'Destroyed Confidence' in American Power
Biden' has defended the decision, saying Trump's agreement with the Taliban left him with little choice.www.newsweek.com
Biden' has defended the decision, saying Trump's agreement with the Taliban left him with little choice.www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 560