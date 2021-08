With the Los Angeles Unified School District requiring students and staff to undergo Covid-19 testing, baseline screening conducted in the past two weeks uncovered more than 3,600 positive cases. That’s equivalent to another full day of cases for L.A. County, which has been reporting around 3,000 new cases every 24 hours, of late. (The 2,426 new cases it reported on Monday was low due to weekend delays.) According to statistics released late Monday, the first day of fall classes in the LAUSD, roughly 81% of the district’s students underwent baseline Covid testing between Aug. 2-15, and 3,255 of them tested positive for...