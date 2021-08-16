Neptune Festival invites guests to 'toss back a cold one' at Virginia Beach Craft Beer Festival

Author's Note: The above video is on file from Oct. 19, 2019.

If you love craft beer and you're in the Virginia Beach area this weekend, you should visit the Oceanfront to "toss back a cold one with King Neptune."

The Virginia Beach Neptune Festival's sixth annual Coastal Craft Beer Festival is being held on Aug. 21 from 1-6 p.m. at 31st Street and Atlantic Avenue. That's Neptune's Park.

More than 60 beers will be available at the celebration from at least 30 different breweries featuring local, national and regional brews.

Beer is not the only thing fest-goers will be able to enjoy -- YNot Italian and Cast Iron Catering Company food trucks will be onsite. There will also be live music played from the BigForestFire Trio and Paper Aliens.

Neptune officials said there are a limited amount of tickets being sold for $45 in an effort to keep the lines down. Admission comes with a beer-tasting glass.

To purchase a ticket in advance, you can visit Neptune's Coastal Craft Beer Festival website .