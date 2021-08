The LEGO Group, Marvel Entertainment, Warner Bros. Games, and TT Games have just revealed that the popular LEGO Marvel game will finally make its way to the Nintendo Switch on October 5, 2021. LEGO Marvel Super Heroes is an 8-year-old port that was released to other consoles like Wii U, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Microsoft Windows in 2013, except now, the Switch will be joining this lineup of consoles for the first time ever. News of this release was casually announced on Twitter this afternoon and it seems like the game will be the exact version of the LEGO Marvel Super Heros that was released years prior. No news of new features, new characters, or new puzzle-solving scenarios was stated alongside the announcement, so we will have to wait and see if this will be a likelihood.