Summer music rolls on with the Martha’s Vineyard Sound Festival, coming up Sunday, August 15, from 12 to 10 pm, behind the Cove mini-golf at 386 State Road in Vineyard Haven. This year’s lineup brings the very best in local music to the stage — Mike Benjamin, the Phil daRosa Band, Dukes County Love Affair, Johnny Hoy and the Bluefish, Rose Guerin, Ben Taylor with David Saw, the Dukes of Circuit Ave., the Dock Dance Band, and Brothers McMahon. Fifty percent of the proceeds from the festival will go to the Island Housing Trust, an organization that provides affordable housing for Island residents. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased in advance at the Cove, DaRosa’s, Little House Cafe, Mad Martha’s, Tangerine, and the Ritz Cafe.