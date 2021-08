We’ve focused a lot on the divisional standings with the Dodgers still chasing the Giants, but there’s more to it than that across the National League. For one, the Brewers have slowly but surely crept up, with an eight-game lead in the NL Central that is the second-largest divisional lead in the majors, behind only the White Sox. Milwaukee is 32-14 since June 22, the best record in baseball during that time.