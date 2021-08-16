I'm a solo shopper at Aldi. Here are the 16 things I always buy while staying under budget.

I shop for one at Aldi while sticking to a budget. Courtney Nuss

I shop at Aldi for just myself while sticking to a tight food budget.

I love Specially Selected bread, Black Forest ham, and Happy Farms provolone for sandwiches.

I also pick up Greek yogurt, sweet-potato fries, frozen pizza, and chopped-salad kits.

Aldi sells a few different bags of nuts. Courtney Nuss

Southern Grove cashews are a filling snack when I'm on the go.

Living in a city, I'm usually on the go or taking meetings at different spots. Sometimes that means sacrificing lunch at a normal time.

I love being able to take a small jar of cashews with me to grab at any point during the day when I'm not somewhere with any healthy options.

Cashews are typically quite pricey, but I can get this whole bag for under $5.

I usually pay about $8 for salmon at Aldi. Courtney Nuss

I cook the Atlantic salmon for a nice weekend dinner.

I like taking the time to cook a couple more quality meals over the weekend, so I'll pick up some salmon, which is under $8 per pound. I can usually get two or three meals from what I purchase or can have dinner with a friend.

I like tossing some olive oil, lemon, and spices on it and cooking it in the oven. The cost is reasonable, it's easy to make quickly, and it's delicious with some cooked veggies.

These ginger shots are small and mighty. Courtney Nuss

VitaLife ginger shots help me kick-start my day.

I can get these ginger shots for only $2, and they help get me started for my day. They're said to boost the function of my immune system and help out my digestive system.

They're small and easily fit in my bag if I need to take them to go. Plus these shots taste delicious.

I like to split the Fresh Express kit with someone at work. Courtney Nuss

The Thai 'N' Cashews chopped-salad kit is my lunch lifesaver.

I absolutely love this chopped salad for a workday lunch. I can take the whole bag with me and make a salad for both myself and a coworker with no prep work needed.

It's only $3.65 for a bag and can feed two people, making it a well-priced lunch.

Conchiglie is one of my favorite pasta shapes to get at Aldi. Courtney Nuss

A weekly Italian night is a must, and the conchiglie pasta is my top choice.

This bag of pasta is one of my favorite items Aldi carries . And at only $1.29 per bag, I squeeze a lot of meals out of these.

Happy Farms has a few varieties of cheese. Courtney Nuss

I use the Happy Farms provolone to make quick sandwiches when I work from home.

One of my go-to lunches during the work week is ham and cheese sandwiches. It's easy to put together quickly between meetings when I'm working from home.

Having low-cost sandwiches on my normal lunch rotation helps me stay under my monthly grocery budget.

I also sometimes get turkey from Aldi to switch things up. Courtney Nuss

The Specially Selected Black Forest ham is my favorite lunch meat.

I switch between ham and turkey sandwiches to bring some variety, since sandwiches are typically in the weekly rotation.

The Black Forest ham is delicious and is also nice to have on hand if I'm feeling a grilled ham and cheese sandwich in the colder months.

Aldi has a lot of bread options. Courtney Nuss

Aldi's Italian bread is dreamy, especially when fresh out of the oven.

This bread from Aldi is to die for. I slice it off as I go and warm it in the oven right before eating.

It takes my sandwiches to another level and can be a tasty breakfast option with butter and jam or an essential component of the meal for pasta night.

For the price, $2.95 per loaf, it's such a steal. I get a lot of meals out of it, and the quality is beyond what I pay for it.

Greek yogurt pairs well with a drizzle of honey. Courtney Nuss

Friendly Farms' Greek yogurt gets me through moments when I have no idea what to eat.

This is my go-to when my stomach is growling between lunch and dinner and I need something healthy that actually sounds good. I eat a few scoops of this and drizzle some honey on top.

It feels like a bottomless snack because I eat this often, and yet it always seems there's more in the container.

It's definitely a great value for something that fills me up but is a lighter choice than many other snacks .

Aldi sells a few varieties of Mama Cozzi's pizzas. Courtney Nuss

You'll find a Mama Cozzi's pizza in my cart every Aldi trip.

This frozen pizza is giant and generously loaded with all my favorite toppings, like pepperoni and peppers. It either gives me leftovers for days or feeds a group when I have friends over.

I definitely get a lot for my dime on this one, since a whole pie is just $6.59.

These chips are one of my go-to snacks. Courtney Nuss

The Simply Nature sweet-potato chips are an essential in my cupboard.

These are lighter than normal chips and so delicious.

They've been one of my favorite snack staples for years and are the perfect side to my weekday sandwiches. Depending on how badly I'm craving them, sometimes I'll grab two bags in case I go through them quickly.

Grape tomatoes are versatile and good for snacking. Courtney Nuss

Grape tomatoes are one of the most versatile foods I purchase.

I always keep a container of grape tomatoes on hand because I use them for so many things. They're one of the easiest items that help me incorporate vegetables into my daily diet.

I'll grab them to eat with hummus, make a pasta sauce , toss in a salad, or just eat solo as a snack.

These fries are one of my favorite side dishes to prepare during the week. Courtney Nuss

I pay only $2.75 for the most delicious sweet-potato fries.

I'll put these in the oven for a quick side to a casual lunch or dinner . One bag lasts me awhile.

I can't believe how great these waffle fries taste for the price.

I switch up my salad toppings to keep my meals interesting. Courtney Nuss

Romaine hearts are the base for all of my salads.

I love a good salad for any meal, especially during the summer. I keep a range of salad dressings, produce, and toppings on hand so I can switch up the flavor .

Romaine gives my salads the perfect amount of texture and crunch, regardless of the type I'm making. I always have this in my fridge .

Sugar snaps are easy to take on the go. Courtney Nuss

I don't know if there's a better snack than sugar snaps.

Healthy yet tasty snacks are hard to come by. I love grabbing some sugar snaps when I need a little something in my stomach while also putting some nutrients in my body.

Plus this snack is mess-free if you want to take it on the go.

I use strawberries in smoothies and overnight oats. Courtney Nuss

I lean on strawberries for all my favorite breakfast options.

Strawberries never go to waste in my home because I have so many things I can make with them.

I make strawberry-banana smoothies, overnight oats , or even slice them up and drizzle them with honey.

During the summer, I can get a carton for about $2.

