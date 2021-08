Customer service is the process of providing assistance and advice to people who have purchased or who may want to purchase a good or service. Customer service is the process of helping potential or existing customers buy or use a good or service. Customer service may be provided by dedicated personnel in the course of daily business. Automated systems — such as computerized phone directory systems that route customer calls to the correct department — also may be used to provide customer service. Customer service is often an end-user’s or buyer’s primary point of contact with a company. Companies will strive to improve customer service to increase brand loyalty and retain customers.