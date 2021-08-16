Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Raiders RB Josh Jacobs ranked at No. 68 among NFL's top-100 players

By Marcus Mosher
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=179Jjb_0bT2MQJu00

It’s that time of year again where we get upset about rankings. The NFL’s top-100 reveal started on Sunday night and that’s when the controversy started.

Coming in at No. 68 was Josh Jacobs, who has now put together back-to-back 1,300-yard seasons with the Raiders. He’s been a very successful NFL running back, as he has the third-most broken tackles in the league since 2019. However, not everyone was impressed by his ranking.

In a recent article by Alex Kay of Bleacher Report, he wrote about the biggest surprises in the NFL’s Top 100 list. Jacobs appeared in his article as he was shocked to see him ranked on the list at all. Here is a snippet of Kay’s thoughts on the former Alabama running back:

“Jacobs is a rather one-dimensional back, contributing little in the passing game and failing to create the type of home run plays that other high-scoring rushers often provide. His yards-per-carry average dipped from 4.8 as a rookie to 3.9 last year. While he improved somewhat as a receiver, Jacobs only mustered a middling 33 receptions for 238 yards in 15 games.”‘

While it’s true Jacobs hasn’t done a ton as a receiver, the Raiders like to give that work to someone else to keep him fresh. He is clearly a capable receiver, but it’s just not the way they want to use their former first-round pick.

Is Jacobs ranked a bit too high? That is certainly up for debate. But his status as a top-10 running back is pretty much a lock given how well he has played over the last two seasons.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JfHeI_0bT2MQJu00

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

29K+
Followers
60K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#American Football#Bleacher Report
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLtdalabamamag.com

Four Alabama alums open NFL’s Top 100 Players for 2021

Football has returned … at least professionally. The college football season starts in three weeks, but the National Football League is having preseason games. On Sunday, NFL Network aired the Top 100 Players for 2021. The list is voted on by the players and Nos. 100 to 41 came out....
NFLBleacher Report

The Biggest Early Surprises from NFL's Top 100 Players

NFL Network began unveiling its annual NFL Top 100 list on Sunday evening, releasing Nos. 100 through 41. While these players aren't the absolute best the league has to offer, the majority of them are All-Pro and Pro Bowl selections who rate among the premier options at their respective positions.
NFLYardbarker

Raiders’ RB Josh Jacobs Receiving League-Wide Recognition

The Las Vegas Raiders hit out of the park when they drafted running back Josh Jacobs two years ago. Now, the former Alabama standout is receiving NFL-wide praise and recognition. With the 2021 preseason now underway, it’s only a matter of time before Jacobs gets to run through the Raiders’...
NFLPosted by
Outsider.com

Aaron Rodgers’ Fiancée Shailene Woodley Says the NFL Quarterback is Teaching Her a ‘Whole New World’

Shailene Woodley said Aaron Rodgers is teaching her the game of football, but it’s not going great. At least, she said, she enjoys watching him play. Woodley was on Late Night with Seth Meyers earlier this week when the topic came up. The Divergent actress said there has been a big learning curve in understanding what’s happening on the field. Even though her fiance, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, hasn’t pressed her to watch his games.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Terrell Owens News

Terrell Owens hasn’t played for an NFL team since 2012, but the Hall of Famer still believes he has what it takes to compete at the professional level. During an appearance on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football, Owens had a message for anyone who thinks his playing days are long gone.
NFLPopculture

Tom Brady's Son Lands New Job With Buccaneers

Tom Brady's son is the newest member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Tuesday, the 44-year-old quarterback went to his Instagram story to announce that his 13-year-old son Jack has signed on to be the Buccaneers ball boy. Jack is Brady's oldest child who he shares with Bridget Moynahan. "Buccaneers...
NFLletsbeardown.com

#BREAKING Justin Fields Is Injured.

Not the news anybody wanted to hear on Wednesday. After announcing that tackle Teven Jenkins would undergo back surgery, Chicago Bears' head coach Matt Nagy added that Justin Fields is injured. The quarterback is dealing with a groin injury and means he's going to be held back at practice today.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Washington Football Team Name News

We’re getting closer and closer to the Washington Football Team finally announcing its new name. The franchise has reportedly cut its options down to three. The rebranding of the WFT has been a long time coming. There is no set date for when the new moniker will be announced, but logic tells us the organization will want to have one in place in plenty of time for the 2022 season.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni provides scary update on Jalen Hurts

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni provided an update on quarterback Jalen Hurts, who was scratched from Thursday’s preseason game due to an illness. The Philadelphia Eagles were set to take on the New England Patriots in their second game of the preseason. Shortly before the game started, the Eagles announced that quarterback Jalen Hurts would not play due to an illness, paving the way for Joe Flacco to get the start. Reports indicated that the illness was not COVID-19 related shortly after the announcement, and an update was provided right after the game.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

2 Buccaneers first-stringers in danger of losing jobs ahead of 2021 NFL season

Coming into the season as NFL champions and aiming to repeat in the 2021-22 NFL season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have become the first champion in NFL history to bring back all 22 starters from their Super Bowl-winning team. Having said that, there are a few players on this deep and dynamic Super Bowl-winning Bucs squad who are in danger of losing their starting spot before the upcoming season.
NFLuncrazed.com

Two NFL Players Suffer Season Ending Injuries During Joint Practice

The injuries happened during a training session between Green Bay Packers and New York Jets which took place at Packers facility. Carl Lawson who signed for the New York Jets in free agency, raptured his left Achilles tendon during the practise. Lawson wasn’t the only player to suffer a season...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

3 Free Agents Chicago Bears GM Ryan Pace Should Consider Signing

Following a 20-13 win at Soldier Field against the Miami Dolphins in the preseason opener, there is a lot to be excited about in The Windy City. In his preseason rookie debut, Justin Fields showcased his elite athleticism and 4.4 speed. Rushing for one touchdown and throwing for another, Fields gave NFL fans a glimpse of his rare talent at the QB position. Making a few nice throws on the run across his body, Fields showed he can be a very serious threat to an NFL defense once he gets out of the pocket.
NFLchatsports.com

‘Obsessed’ Bears LB Roquan Smith wrecks offenses with his mind

There were times over Roquan Smith’s first two years with the Bears when they weren’t sure exactly where his career was headed. They should know by now. He is next in the franchise’s succession of great inside linebackers, and is the prototype every team wants: A cerebral, every-down player who can ruin everything for an opposing defense. He has elite strength and speed at the position, and he has the mind to decipher what opposing offenses want to do before they snap the ball.
NFLPosted by
Yardbarker

Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer: 'I love' Gardner Minshew

Just about everybody with eyes believes Jacksonville Jaguars rookie and first-overall draft pick Trevor Lawrence will start over Gardner Minshew even though head coach Urban Meyer has suggested he's hosting a legitimate quarterback competition this summer. According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Meyer had high praise for Minshew...
NFLPosted by
NESN

Fantasy Football 2021: 10 Players To Avoid With First-Round Pick

In fantasy football, knowing who not to draft is as important as knowing who to draft. And fumbling your first-round pick? Well, that’s a recipe for disaster. Fortunately, after evaluating the fantasy football landscape ahead of the 2021 NFL season, we’re here to help by offering some names you should avoid in Round 1.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Fantasy Football: 5 Most Valuable RB Handcuffs for 2021 NFL season

The value of a handcuff goes hand-in-hand with the most frustrating and unpredictable dynamics of fantasy football: injuries and snap counts. Determining a handcuff’s value is all about assessing whether it’s worth using a roster spot on a player who might never sniff value over the course of a full season, simply to hedge a bet on a starting running backs’ value.
NFLNBC Sports

Top running back handcuffs to target in fantasy football

We've all been there. You spend high draft picks on your top two running backs, only to see one of them get hurt mid-way through the season and torpedo your chances at a fantasy football championship. Knowing the best handcuffs can save your season, especially at a position where a...
NFLBleacher Report

Where Josh Allen's New $258M Contract Ranks Among NFL's Top Paid QBs

NFL QB Contracts (Total Value) 1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs ($450 million) 2. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills ($258 million) 3. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys ($160 million) 4. Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans ($156 million) 5. Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons ($150 million) 6. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks ($140 million) 7. Jimmy...

Comments / 0

Community Policy