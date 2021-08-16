Panthers' Will Grier: Plays second half

There were times over Roquan Smith’s first two years with the Bears when they weren’t sure exactly where his career was headed. They should know by now. He is next in the franchise’s succession of great inside linebackers, and is the prototype every team wants: A cerebral, every-down player who can ruin everything for an opposing defense. He has elite strength and speed at the position, and he has the mind to decipher what opposing offenses want to do before they snap the ball.