At the beginning of Peak TV, the industry’s visionaries were pushing the envelopes, challenging their audiences to follow along with complex characters and antiheroes whose choices were shocking and maddening — and made for great TV. If one thinks of an auteur as someone who writes, creates and sometimes directs a vision so compelling as to be the “author” of it — with a minor mea culpa to the film industry — TV’s auteurs have transformed serial storytelling. And as impressive as those creators (and their creations) were, their antiheroes have often moved through their worlds as pale and male...