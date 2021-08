A local defense firm has garnered millions of dollars in new work as the result of a contract modification announced by the U.S. Army. Solutions Through Innovative Technologies Inc., a Fairborn-based company that also goes by STI-TEC, was awarded a $23.8 million modification to a previous contract for advisory and assistance services. STI-TEC will provide these services in support of the U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command's Satellite Operations Brigade.