Anderson County Commission meets tonight

The Anderson County Commission will meet Monday evening at 6:30 pm in room 312 of the Courthouse in Clinton. Among the items on the agenda will be consideration of a resolution asking the state’s Departments of Environment and Conservation, and Health, to assist the county in testing soils on the Claxton Community Park and other areas downwind of the Bull Run Fossil Plant. The request is being made after a study conducted by researchers at Duke University determined that coal ash was present in the soil of the playground, located next door to TVA’s facility.