Atlantic City Council to recognize Trojan Softball Team; Approve Retail Coach agreement

The Hemet City Council gave its final approval to the new 2021-2022, and 2022-2023 Capital Improvement Plans that propose more than 80 projects with an estimated budget of $56 million for the first fiscal year alone at its Aug. 10 meeting. The four member council also resolved to make an agreement for Body Worn Camera Signal Activation that would automatically turn on police officers’ body worn cameras during an active emergency or crime that occurs at any time or when the red lights come on in a police vehicle. The CIP budget was presented to the council earlier that approved the major infrastructure improvements in the city for the next two years by Steve Loriso, City Engineer and approved by City Manager Chris Lopez. The highest priority projects in the CIP budget for the fis.