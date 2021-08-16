Watch Surviving Soundgarden Members Perform With Brandi Carlile

Brandi Carlile’s performance of Joni Mitchell’s “Blue” album at L.A.’s Disney Hall in late 2019, which has become nearly the stuff of legend, was not a one-off after all. Carlile is set to reprise that program, two years later, at Carnegie Hall, with a single performance of the album set for Nov. 6 at New York’s most storied theater space. Tickets for the show go on sale to Carlile’s “Bramily” fan club members Tuesday at 11 a.m. ET, with a public pre-sale set for Wednesday at the same time and a general on-sale Thursday, again at 11 a.m. When Carlile announced a...