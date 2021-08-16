LISTEN: 'Mavs Tea Leaves' - Rumors on Trade For Dragic, Markkanen Or Both?

It has been a quiet couple of weeks for the Dallas Mavericks since that initial day of NBA Free Agency. After signing Reggie Bullock and Sterling Brown, as well as re-signing Tim Hardaway Jr. and Boban Marjanovic, the Mavs haven't done anything else yet. Dallas, however, is still being linked to Luka Doncic's Slovenian 'big brother' Goran Dragic, who was recently traded from the Miami Heat to the Toronto Raptors, and Lauri Markkanen, who has made it known publicly that he doesn't want to return to the Chicago Bulls. So what's the hold up on any of these potential deals?