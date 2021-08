When life is starting to fall apart and you’ve missed your train and your WiFi simply refuses to load, it’s easy to assume that this is, in fact, the end of the world. There’s not much that can provide comfort in these times of complete and utter frustration, but pics of puppies and babies can usually help. Perhaps that's why so many new parents are searching for baby and dog photo shoot ideas these days... the world needs all the cute it can get right now.