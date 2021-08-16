Cancel
Berry Hill industrial building sells for $2M

By William Williams
Nashville Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Berry Hill industrial building located across the street from the offices of the Metro Board of Education has sold for $2 million. According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the new owner of the property is an entity about which the Post could not determine details. With an address of 2538 Bransford Ave. the 0.6-acre property offers a one-story building that opened in 1973 and covers 11,840 square feet.

