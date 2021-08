The Red Sox have to take the reigns off of Tanner Houck. As I look out my window at the onslaught of rain I think it’s the perfect weather for how things are going for the Red Sox right now. The gang rode into the Bronx riding high thanks to a weekend sweep of the Orioles just to get smashed into the ground by the Yankees. The thing is, they weren’t manhandled or roughed up but lost both games of a doubleheader to the tune of 7-3. One of the starters yesterday was Tanner Houck and his outing has the fans talking.