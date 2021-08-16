Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Where does the Taliban get its money and weapons from?

By Joe Middleton
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mKJ2w_0bT2KCzi00

Afghanistan is once again in the grip of a crisis as the Taliban recaptured the capital city Kabul on Sunday after two decades of violent conflict.

The insurgents declared the country an “Islamic Emirate” as thousands tried to leave the city and president Ashraf Ghani swiftly abandoned the presidential palace and fled to Tajikistan.

The Taliban were overthrown in 2001 but moved through the country swiftly gaining new territories in the last months as the final US troops withdrew from the country.

The country is now effectively controlled by the Islamist group as they hold all of the major cities and most other parts of the country.

The Independent has looked into how the terror group is funded and who arms them:

How are they funded?

Afghanistan is the largest exporter of opium in the world and is the source of the majority of funding for the Islamist group.

Cesar Gudes, the head of the Kabul office of the U.N. Office of Drugs and Crime (UNODC), told Reuters : “The Taliban have counted on the Afghan opium trade as one of their main sources of income. More production brings drugs with a cheaper and more attractive price, and therefore a wider accessibility.”

The Taliban previously banned poppy growing in 2000, but were understood to have softened their stance considerably after a backlash from rural farmers.

Experts believe the group, along with public officials, have been involved in the drug trade for a substantial amount of time, but there is a dispute about how much money the group actually makes from drugs.

A confidential report compiled by NATO and later leaked to Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty , showed the group also get money from mining, real estate, and unnamed regional benefactors.

The report, written last year by journalist Lynne O’Donnell, warned: “Unless global action is taken, the Taliban will remain a hugely wealthy organisation, with a self-sustaining funding stream and outside support from regional countries.”

In the parts of the country they control the Taliban also implement a form of taxation, known as ushr. A UN report in September 2012 said this tax was a 10 percent tax on harvest and a 2.5 percent tax on wealth.

Who arms them?

As the Taliban has moved through the country they have stolen weapons that were given to the army and police forces by the US.

Robert Crews, an expert on Afghanistan at Stanford University, told the Washington Post: “As the Afghanistan national army has folded.

One of the first moves the Taliban has made in moving into new territory is to go to a government headquarters, arrest or kill those figures, open the prisons, and then go to the government bases and seize the weapons.”

The groups also has weapons and equipment donated by groups or states that are in some way sympathetic with their cause.

The US previously accused Russia of supporting and providing arms to the Taliban in 2018. In a BBC interview General John Nicholson claimed that guns were being smuggled over the border from neighbouring Tajikistan.

He said: “We’ve had weapons brought to this headquarters and given to us by Afghan leaders and [they] said, this was given by the Russians to the Taliban.” Russia and the Taliban both denied the US claims.

Additional reporting by agencies

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

216K+
Followers
101K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashraf Ghani
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Un#President Of Afghanistan#Islamic Emirate#Islamist#Unodc#Reuters#Nato#Ushr#Stanford University#The Washington Post#Russians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
United Nations
Related
Militarymarketresearchtelecast.com

US B-52 bombers attack Taliban gathering in Afghanistan

US B-52 bombers have attacked a Taliban gathering in the city of Sheberghan, capital of Jauzjan province, confirmed Fawad Aman, a spokesman for the Afghan Ministry of Defense. MailOnline reported Saturday that US President Joe Biden has ordered B-52 bombers and AC-130 Specter heavy attack aircraft to attack Taliban positions in Afghanistan, which are advancing on key cities.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

US strikes Taliban and captured equipment in support of Afghan forces

(CNN) — The US military carried out two strikes against the Taliban overnight in support of Afghan forces in the Kandahar province, multiple defense officials said, targeting captured equipment. The military has retained the authority to carry out strikes in support of the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF)...
Public SafetyPeople

Daughter Describes Watching the Taliban Beat Mother to Death After She Said She Couldn't Cook for Them

"My mother told them, 'I am poor, how can I cook for you?' " the woman told CNN — so the Taliban "started beating her" As numerous Afghans seek safety from the rising Taliban in the wake of the withdrawal of U.S. troops, a traumatized daughter is recounting how insurgency fighters beat her mother to death with AK-47s earlier this summer when she was unable to supply the group with food.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

EXCLUSIVE: House Republicans To Propose Bill Forcing Biden Administration To Reveal How Much US Weaponry Taliban Seized During Takeover

Republicans on the House Armed Services Committee plan to offer legislation that would require the Biden administration to reveal how much U.S. equipment was taken by the Taliban. The Republicans told the Daily Caller News Foundation that they would introduce the bill during the upcoming full committee markup of the...
AfghanistanPosted by
Indy100

Heartbreaking video of girl in Afghanistan becomes symbol of ‘shattered future’ under Taliban

An Afghan girl has voiced her despair at the world’s treatment of her country, as Taliban insurgents declare the country is under their control after a devastating sweep of power. A video of the girl, whose identity is unknown, was posted to Twitter on Friday by Masih Alinejad, an Iranian journalist and activist.“We don’t count because we were born in Afghanistan,” the tearful girl laments in the clip. “I cannot help crying,” she adds. “No one cares about us. We’ll die slowly in history.”“We do not count because we were born in Afghanistan . . . We’ll die slowly...
Worldtalesbuzz.com

Video reportedly shows Taliban execute Afghan police chief

Disturbing footage has emerged of an Afghan police chief being executed by the Taliban — after he surrendered to the militants, according to reports. Former BBC journalist Nasrin Nawa posted the gruesome video which appears to show Haji Mullah Achakzai, head of the police in Badghis province near Herat. The...
WorldValueWalk

Elon Musk Open To Building Tesla Gigafactory in Kabul After Phonecall With Top Taliban Commander

TALIBAN CONTROLLED KABUL, Afghanistan – Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO and entrepreneur Elon Musk announced on Twitter he had a ‘productive’ call with a top Taliban commander, citing the Taliban plan to bring Afghanistan into the future. Musk cites the Taliban as saying “Tesla is welcomed to Kabul with open arms to build a Gigafactory to produce Tesla’s that would make transportation for Taliban warriors easier.”
Economykitco.com

Afghanistan's gold stash is out of the Taliban's reach

(Kitco News) Even though the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan was rapid, it is not likely the militants will get their hands on the central bank's $10 billion in assets, including the $1.3 billion in gold reserves. The reason is that most of the $10 billion worth of assets are stored...
Worldtalesbuzz.com

Afghan resistance fighters take back territory from Taliban

The fight for Afghanistan may not be entirely over. A high-ranking former Afghan government official said Friday that resistance fighters — mainly made of about 300 battle-ready mujahideen members and commanders linked to the Northern Alliance — wrestled three districts in the northeastern Baghlan province out of Taliban control on Friday, killing upwards of 36 Taliban fighters and wounding dozens more.
Middle EastPosted by
The Independent

Afghan female entrepreneur confronts the Taliban over women’s rights, as signs of former brutality emerge

On Wednesday, just days after the Taliban take-over of Afghanistan, Asiya, decided to leave her home and talk to the Taliban. She got dressed, put on her red lipstick and left. She went live on Instagram to encourage her friends to get out and show to the Taliban that they are “no more the women who were sitting at home and accepting their restrictive rules”.Asiya, now 22, lives in the Afghan capital, Kabul, where in recent years she trained as a lawyer and set up three businesses. She is fearful the hard won progress on women’s rights will be...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Fact check: Biden claims al Qaeda is 'gone' from Afghanistan. Then the Pentagon confirms it's still there

Washington (CNN) — Defending the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, President Joe Biden said at the White House on Friday: "Look, let's put this thing in perspective. What interest do we have in Afghanistan at this point, with al Qaeda gone? We went to Afghanistan for the express purpose of getting rid of al Qaeda in Afghanistan as well as -- as well as -- getting Osama bin Laden. And we did."
MilitaryTelegraph

Diary of a British soldier in Afghanistan: ‘We’re on joint patrol with the Taliban, it’s surreal’

British paratroopers in Afghanistan have found themselves effectively on “joint patrol” with the Taliban who killed their friends, soldiers have said. The Telegraph has been speaking over the past week to servicemen from 16 Air Assault Brigade’s 2 Para who are on the frontline in Kabul as part of Operation Pitting, the UK’s effort to rescue British nationals and eligible Afghans.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Taliban Executes Journalist’s Family Member After Door-To-Door Search

The Taliban executed the relative of a journalist and seriously harmed another after a door-to-door search for the reporter in Afghanistan. The unnamed journalist, who works for German state-owned broadcaster Deutsche Welle (DW), is one of several reporters the Taliban have hunted in the aftermath of the Afghan government’s collapse, the media outlet reported. The journalist is reportedly safe and currently living in Germany.
WorldNew York Post

Former Afghan President Karzai meets with Taliban

The Taliban met with former Afghan President Hamid Karzai Wednesday to discuss setting up a government. Taliban commander Anas Haqqani, a senior leader of the Haqqani Network — a militant Taliban faction that overtook Kabul Sunday — sat down with the former leader. Karzai, the dominant political figure in Afghanistan...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Resistance to Taliban is doomed, says Russian envoy to Afghanistan

MOSCOW, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Russia's ambassador to Afghanistan praised the conduct of the Taliban on Friday in the days since its takeover, saying there was no alternative to the hardline Islamist group and resistance to it would fail. The comments by Ambassador Dmitry Zhirnov reflect efforts by Russia to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy