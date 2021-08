As where Atlanta United’s win over the Columbus Crew last week was great to see for the attacking explosion, the Five Stripes win Sunday over LAFC was equally gratifying for winning the three points through its ability to see out the game against a potent attacking force. Atlanta looked labored at times, but still, the team is creating better and better attacking opportunities in recent weeks. With Luiz Araujo set to join and the current squad continuing to gel under a new head coach, things are looking up in Atlanta these days.