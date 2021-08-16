T25U25: Community Vote Honourable Mentions

Bishop John King Mussio Elementary sixth-grader Delaney Dankert has been selected by the Ohio Oil and Gas Energy Education Program as an honorable mention for its 2021 State Science Day award. The project — entitled “How Much Gas Do My Favorite Sodas Produce?” — was selected based on its quality and focus on topics related to the natural gas and oil industry. “I was impressed by the quality of work and level of curiosity shown by the students competing in this year’s State Science Day,” commented George Brown, executive director of OOGEEP. “These students represent the best and brightest and will go on to be innovators in Ohio’s natural gas and oil industry, and we were proud to once again support this important educational opportunity.” This year’s science fair was held virtually due to COVID-19 restrictions. Students presented their projects to judges for scoring over video and were notified of awards at a later date. Other students recognized for their work included: Emily Swope, first place; Michael Zhu, second; Beckett DeBusk, third; and Mary Buzek, honorable mention. According to a press release, the OOGEEP is committed to the success of Ohio students. In 2021, it sponsored a State Science Day award, provided more than 50 teachers with learning materials for their classrooms and awarded $36,000 in scholarships to students pursuing careers in the natural gas and oil industry.