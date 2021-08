What was already going to be a difficult run of games for Minnesota United, currently fifth in the West at 7-6-5, got a lot harder last Saturday. Starting a three game week dropping points to the LA Galaxy on national television was “disappointing” - the description repeated by head coach Adrian Heath and captain Wil Trapp after the game. But the much bigger loss must certainly be the injuries to Niko Hansen - a right hamstring injury sustained earlier in the week - and Robin Lod - a calf injury sustained on Friday - both expected to be out for extended but undisclosed at the moment spells. Add to this the still uncertain status of Franco Fragapane - “we all hope sooner rather than later,” Heath vaguely offered on Saturday, “but he’s got one of them injuries that you know if he goes again, it’s a three or four months job. So, we’re hoping. He’s very close... The next stage for him is maybe four, five days of really intense work. If he comes through that, then maybe he’ll be available” - and an offense that was already struggling to click, Minnesota has scored the fewest goals of any team currently above the playoff line, is now in further trouble.