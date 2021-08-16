Cancel
RIP Steve Wasby

By Josh Blackman
Reason.com
 5 days ago

I was deeply saddened to learn that Professor Steve Wasby passed away earlier this month. Steve was a professor emeritus of political science at the University of Albany. I had never met Steve, but he was a regular reader of the Volokh Conspiracy. Steve subscribed to the Volokh daily email list so would get all of our posts in bulk. Steve would then reply to that email to tell me what I got right and what I got wrong. Steve especially enjoyed my posts about the en banc process. He had studied the Ninth Circuit's internal proceedings in some depth. I will miss his frequent insights.

