To say that I'm a little nervous about repelling down the Durant in Downtown Flint, might be the understatement of the year. I know this might sound a little weird to some, but the idea of stepping over the edge of the Durant rooftop is fairly terrifying to me. Luckily Over The Edge is used to dealing with scaredy cats like myself, and have taken just about every safety precaution necessary. Putting my fear of heights behind me is a little easier though considering that it will help out a great organization here in Genesee County. The Disability Network works year round to make sure that people living with disabilities in our area get the same opportunities everyone else gets.