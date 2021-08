Manchester City will be favourites to win the Premier League in the 2021-22 season and that's before impending arrival of Jack Grealish and potentially Harry Kane. But pundits and fans salivating at the prospect of how Pep Guardiola's men will line up next season might just be the perfect distraction for Jurgen Klopp, who is quietly overseeing a close to idyllic pre-season for Liverpool.