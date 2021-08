Huawei’s former sub-brand, Honor, has just introduced new flagship smartphones. The Honor Magic series offers three new variants: the regular Honor Magic 3, Magic 3 Pro, and the ultimate Honor Magic 3 Pro Plus. Each one caters to a different category. We can say this series is the first ever flagship line from the brand that is no longer part of Huawei. Rumor has it Honor will become part of the notorious US Entity List but we hope it won’t.