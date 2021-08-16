The Rundown: Cubs’ Losing Streak Reaches 11 Games, Schwindel Homers in Loss, Brewers Fans Counting Magic Numbers
“Streets are uneven when you’re down.” – The Doors, People Are Strange. The Cubs lost 4-1 yesterday to run their losing streak to 11 games, matching their low-water mark of the season. The current streak feels much worse than the first because it’s now difficult to ascertain when the team may win a game again. Let’s face it, Chicago is sporting a lineup that would have trouble beating a good minor league team.www.cubsinsider.com
Comments / 0