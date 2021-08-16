Bloomsburg Reconstruction: Route 11 Work this week
BLOOMSBURG – Motorists are advised that the reconstruction project continues in Bloomsburg, Columbia County. On Tuesday August 17 through Friday, August 20, and Monday, August 23 through Thursday, August 26, the contractor will begin to mill and resurface Route 11 (Columbia Boulevard) between Route 487 (East Street) and Park Street. Work will be performed between the hours of 8:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. Motorists can expect single lane conditions with flagging.www.wkok.com
