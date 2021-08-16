Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Listen to Angel Olsen’s Cover of Billy Idol’s “Eyes Without a Face”

By Allison Husse y
Posted by 
Pitchfork
Pitchfork
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Angel Olsen has released another song from Aisles, her forthcoming EP of 1980s covers. This time, she’s taken on Billy Idol’s “Eyes Without a Face.” Listen to it below. After releasing the new single “Like I Used To” with Sharon Van Etten, Olsen announced Aisles as her effort to “to...

pitchfork.com

Comments / 0

Pitchfork

Pitchfork

4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The most trusted voice in music

 https://pitchfork.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Branigan
Person
Billy Idol
Person
Angel Olsen
Person
Sharon Van Etten
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Men Without Hats#Eyes Without A Face
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Music1045wjjk.com

Check Out Billy Idol’s New Track And Video!

Billy Idol treated fans to a new track from his 4 song LP “The Roadside”………..The tune is titled “Bitter Taste” and it is all about the scariest moments of Billy’s life….including his near fatal motorcycle accident back in 1990….. The EP will be released September 17th…..Learn more about it by...
MusicSpin

Hear Sharon Van Etten, Angel Olsen’s Otherworldly Rendition of ‘Like I Used To’

Forty years after “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around” came out in 1981, two of Stevie Nicks’ musical heirs — Sharon Van Etten and Angel Olsen — reincarnated her prowling duet for the pandemic era. “Like I Used To” is another blistering ball-and-chain ballad, except this fraught relationship is about the one you have with your own mind. “Well, my head’s gone today/ sell my past for a way to sing and have something left to say,” Van Etten sings in her mysterious drawl.
Musicrock947.com

Listen to CHVRCHES cover Echo & the Bunnymen’s “The Killing Moon”

CHVRCHES has released a cover of the Echo & the Bunnymen song “The Killing Moon.”. The trio put their spin on the ’80s alternative classic exclusively for Amazon Music and its newly launched DV8 playlist, which purports to showcase the “newest generation of alternative music.”. “We all love Echo and...
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Listen to Porridge Radio’s Cover of Wolf Parade’s “You Are a Runner and I Am My Father’s Son”

Porridge Radio have shared their cover of Wolf Parade’s “You Are a Runner and I Am My Father’s Son,” the opener from the Canadian band’s 2005 LP Apologies to the Queen Mary. It’s the A-side to Porridge Radio’s contribution the Sub Pop Singles Club. The B-side is a cover of the Shins’ “New Slang.” Dana Margolin, in a statement said, the tracks “had a big impact on [her] as a teenager.” Hear the covers below.
Musicwirx.com

Listen to Chris Stapleton's country cover of “Nothing Else Matters” for 'Metallica Blacklist' album

Country star Chris Stapleton has released his cover of “Nothing Else Matters” for the upcoming Metallica Blacklist tribute album. At eight minutes and 14 seconds, Stapleton’s version is even longer than the original, and includes extra guitar solos and an overall vibe perfect for a twilight journey across the American West. You can download the cover now via digital outlets.
Musicthatgrapejuice.net

The Pop Stop: Billy Idol, Aries, & More Deliver This Week’s Hidden Gems

That Grape Juice know how passionate we are about music – whether that be past or present. However, unlike our other segments – Retro Rewind, TGJ Replay, and From The Vault – The Pop Stop is the most in-depth look at Pop songs that may have flown under the radar over the last week that you should know, rather they be from music’s biggest stars or those on the rise.
MusicVulture

Listen to Perfume Genius’s Doleful, Doubtful Cover of ‘I Will Survive’

The lyrical content of Gloria Gaynor’s disco classic “I Will Survive” is resilient, boastful even. She doesn’t need you anymore, jerkass man who left her. It’s very definite: I will survive. What Perfume Genius presupposes in his piano-heavy cover is, maybe I won’t? According to Pitchfork, Perfume Genius (né Mike Hadreas) recorded the cover for a commercial pitch. A commercial for what, casket linings? “I suppose the cover is a little deathbed-y, I was very serious that day,” he wrote on his Substack, but i like how it turned out.” Hadreas paired the track with an 80’s soloflex commercial and footage of wildfires.
Musiclargeheartedboy.com

Shorties (An Interview with Leila Slimani, New Music from Parquet Courts, and more)

The Cut interviewed author Leila Slimani. Stream a new Parquet Courts song. August's best eBook deals. Today's best eBook deals. Paste profiled singer-songwriter James McMurtry. Avenue recommended summer's best fiction. David Duchovny talked songwriting with Aquarian Weekly. Electric Literature interviewed author Yoon Choi. PopMatters interviewed singer-songwriter Maggie Rose. The finalists...
MusicNME

Watch Måneskin cover Billie Eilish’s ‘Bury A Friend’

Måneskin have performed a cover of Billie Eilish‘s song ‘Bury A Friend‘. The Italian rock band, who won this year’s Eurovision Song Contest with their song ‘Zitti E Buoni’, are currently touring the European festival circuit. Over the weekend the rockers played the cover to crowds at Belgium’s Ronquières Festival [via RockSound TV].
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

“Mood Ring”

In the starry-eyed newsletter Lorde sent announcing Solar Power, her third studio album, the pop star introduced her fans to a new persona: “Her feet are bare at all times. She’s sexy, playful, feral and free. She’s a modern girl in a deadstock bikini…her skin is glowing, her lovers are many. I’m completely obsessed with her, and soon you will be too.” The prose was rapturous, romantic in a way that seemed almost unhinged, to the point that I seriously contemplated whether it had been ghostwritten by Caroline Calloway. Lorde has presented Solar Power as an opportunity to dethaw, a beach soundtrack that reflects her “unending search for the divine”—but something about this framing has felt off. The “Solar Power” music video was so eerily sanitized and optimistic that it seemed like the kind of thing the younger Lorde, a keen critic of societal excesses, would have skewered gleefully.
CelebritiesStereogum

Angel Olsen – “Eyes Without A Face” (Billy Idol Cover)

Last month, Angel Olsen announced that her latest in a seemingly non-stop string of releases would be an EP of ’80s covers called Aisles. We’ve heard her takes on Laura Branigan’s “Gloria” and Men Without Hats’ “The Safety Dance” and today she’s offering up another one. This time it’s a starry-eyed, breathy cover of Billy Idol’s 1983 track “Eyes Without A Face,” which became Idol’s first top 10 Billboard hit. Check it out below.
Musicfloodmagazine.com

10 Songs That Inspired David Duchovny’s New Album “Gestureland”

You could easily get lost in a list of celebrities who’ve tried their hand in the recording studio, but there aren’t too many who have re-entered the booth. This week will see the release of the third record from actor/director David Duchovny, whose discography is beginning to creep up to the prolificacy of his bibliography. Gestureland continues along the earnest heartland-rock-by-way-of-alt-country trajectory established on his 2015 debut and its 2018 follow-up, further shedding any novelty charm on each successive release and gaining the artist a solid fanbase.
Rock Musicthewoodyshow.com

Listen To Royal Blood's Romping Cover Of Metallica's 'Sad But True'

Royal Blood is the latest band to share its contribution to The Metallica Blacklist, choosing to cover "Sad But True." “Our cover of Sad But True for The Metallica Blacklist is out now,” the duo wrote on Twitter.​ “It was an honour to be asked to be a part of this, and we’re very happy to be supporting the All Within My Hands Foundation and Chestnut Tree House.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy