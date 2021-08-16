Listen to Angel Olsen’s Cover of Billy Idol’s “Eyes Without a Face”

In the starry-eyed newsletter Lorde sent announcing Solar Power, her third studio album, the pop star introduced her fans to a new persona: “Her feet are bare at all times. She’s sexy, playful, feral and free. She’s a modern girl in a deadstock bikini…her skin is glowing, her lovers are many. I’m completely obsessed with her, and soon you will be too.” The prose was rapturous, romantic in a way that seemed almost unhinged, to the point that I seriously contemplated whether it had been ghostwritten by Caroline Calloway. Lorde has presented Solar Power as an opportunity to dethaw, a beach soundtrack that reflects her “unending search for the divine”—but something about this framing has felt off. The “Solar Power” music video was so eerily sanitized and optimistic that it seemed like the kind of thing the younger Lorde, a keen critic of societal excesses, would have skewered gleefully.