Volumes have released a new song and video, “Get Enough.”. It’s considerably less heavy than recent Volume songs like “Weighted” and “Pixelate” — the entire chorus is cleanly sung — but it’s still pretty goddamn heavy. Basically, if like f you like metalcore/djent/NWOAHM/whatever you wanna call it, you will like this song. If you don’t, you won’t. That’s as simple as I can make it for ya.