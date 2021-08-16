Cancel
AAA reminds motorists: School’s open, drive carefully

By Record Herald
Record-Herald
 5 days ago

As families across the country start sending their children to school, AAA East Central has launched its annual School’s Open – Drive Carefully campaign to encourage parents to talk about the importance of school zone safety with their children and teen drivers. Motorists are advised to take extra caution when traveling through school zones or near school buses.

