U.S. teen Gio Reyna ready to star for Dortmund as new No. 7

Borussia Dortmund needed to pick themselves up after Tuesday’s DFL-Supercup loss against Bayern Munich as they traveled to the Black Forest to take on a Christian Streich led Freiburg side in the Bundesliga. However, Die Schwarzgelben looked zapped of energy, and while they were able to create some chances, the hosts were barely troubled. Mistakes, particularly in transition, cost Dortmund early on when a clumsy Felix Passlack challenge gave Freiburg a free kick in a dangerous area. Vincenzo Grifo promptly accepted it as he curled home a beautiful stunner that new BVB goalkeeper Gregor Kobel could do nothing about. It was more of the same as the hosts harried Dortmund’s lethargic build up play and won balls in transition and they were finally rewarded when Roland Sallai doubled Freiburg’s lead in the 53rd minute. A Yannik Keitel own goal gave the visitors hope just before the hour mark, but it was not to be, and once again Freiburg beat Borussia Dortmund at home. Here are the candidates for Man of the Match: