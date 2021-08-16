Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Suit against SC gov over federal unemployment aid dismissed

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A judge has dismissed a lawsuit by four jobless South Carolinians against Gov. Henry McMaster over his decision earlier this summer to exit the federal unemployment programs providing extra money to residents.

State Circuit Judge Lawton McIntosh wrote in an order last week that it was up to McMaster and state workforce officials to decide if leaving the coronavirus pandemic assistance programs that provide additional federal funds to the jobless is advantageous to South Carolina and its citizens.

“That determination is a policy decision that belongs to the executive and legislative branches, not the judiciary,” McIntosh wrote.

The residents said in a complaint last month that they were still struggling to make ends meet and have been unable to find work despite extensive job searches. The unemployed workers asked a judge to order state officials to rejoin the the programs.

The suit alleged McMaster exceeded his authority when he ordered the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce to exit the programs June 30, about two months before the extra benefits were set to end. The workforce agency estimated jobless South Carolinians would lose out on about $585.3 million in additional federal benefits.

“These supplemental payments were intended to provide short-term assistance to individuals who lost their jobs, through no fault of their own, at the start of the pandemic,” McMaster said in a statement. “Continuing these supplemental benefits would have converted that emergency aid into a dangerous federal entitlement, incentivizing workers to stay at home rather than applying for one of the over 86,000 open positions in the State of South Carolina.”

Unemployment claims have declined in the state since spring 2020, and its unemployment rate stood at 4.5% as of June.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

539K+
Followers
301K+
Post
254M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Mcmaster
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Carolinians#Sc#Columbia#State Circuit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Federal Aid
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Mississippi StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Mississippi mayor proposes raises for city employees

VICKSBURG, Miss. (AP) — A mayor in western Mississippi wants to raise the pay for the city’s employees, including its firefighters and police officers. At a budget meeting Thursday, Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs Jr. said he has a plan that would give firefighters and police officers a 5% across-the-board raise and every other city employee a 3% raise.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Associated Press

FEC complaint filed against Georgia Congressman Buddy Carter

ATLANTA (AP) — A formal complaint has been filed with the Federal Election Commission against Georgia Congressman Buddy Carter. He is accused of illegal campaign spending. The Democratic Party of Georgia alleges Carter spent campaign funds for a statewide advertisement but has not yet announced his run for a statewide post — something that is required 15 days after spending more than $5,000 to campaign for another seat.
Missouri StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Missouri teacher charged in Capitol insurrection

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri Christian school teacher has been charged for her alleged role in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol in January. Federal prosecutors this week charged Kelsey Leigh Ann Wilson with knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building. The 29-year-old Springfield resident was arrested Wednesday...
Vermont StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Some Vermont clubs to require proof of vaccination for entry

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Some Vermont entertainment venues are asking visitors for proof of vaccination against COVID-19 to attend events. Higher Ground in South Burlington and the Vermont Comedy Club in Burlington have announced such policies, and the coffee house, bar and music venue Radio Bean and the bar Three Needs, both in Burlington, enacted similar plans earlier this month, the Burlington Free Press reported.
Fairfax, VAPosted by
The Associated Press

Judge dismisses effort to remove school board member

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — A judge has dismissed a petition effort launched by parents angered over pandemic-related school closures seeking to remove a northern Virginia school board member from her post. Fairfax County Judge Richard Gardiner dismissed the petition Friday after a special prosecutor, Albemarle County Commonwealth’s Attorney James Hingeley,...
Delaware StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Report: 13 Delaware state workers collect $100K in overtime

DOVER, Del. (AP) — More than a dozen state employees in Delaware earned more than $100,000 in overtime alone last year, a sharp increase over previous years. The News Journal in Wilmington reports that the 13 employees who collected six figures in overtime payments include eight state police officers, four psychiatric nurses and a corrections officer.
Alsea, ORPosted by
The Associated Press

Parents get coached on how to escape mask and vaccine rules

ALSEA, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon school superintendent is telling parents they can get their children out of wearing masks by citing federal disability law. A pastor at a California megachurch is offering religious exemptions for anyone morally conflicted over vaccine requirements. And Louisiana’s attorney general has posted sample letters...
Georgia StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Georgia’s former secretary of state to lead Georgia College

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Former Georgia Secretary of State Cathy Cox has been named to lead a liberal arts university in central Georgia. The Georgia Board of Regents named Cox on Thursday to be the next president of Georgia College & State University in Milledgeville. The school had nearly 7,000 students last fall. Its current president, Steve Dorman, announced earlier this year he’s resigning in September. Cox’s tenure begins Oct. 1.

Comments / 0

Community Policy