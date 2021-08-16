Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

New Hampshire delegation responds to Taliban takeover

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Members of New Hampshire’s congressional delegation say they are particularly worried about women and girls in Afghanistan as thousands try to flee the country after the Taliban seized power.

The Taliban swept into Kabul on Sunday after President Ashraf Ghani fled the country, bringing an end to a two-decade campaign in which the U.S. and its allies had tried to transform the country.

All four members of New Hampshire’s Democratic delegation said Sunday they are monitoring developments and that the U.S. must protect U.S. personnel and those who have served alongside them.

Sen. Maggie Hassan called the situation the result of failures by multiple administrations. She said she’s especially concerned about young women and girls, while U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster said the U.S. government must ensure that all Afghan citizens, especially women and girls, are safe from persecution and violence.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

539K+
Followers
301K+
Post
254M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maggie Hassan
Person
Ashraf Ghani
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Ap#Democratic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
Related
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Associated Press

In Kabul, a fearful wait for US to deliver on evacuation vow

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Tens of thousands of people in Afghanistan waited nervously on Saturday to see whether the United States would deliver on President Joe Biden’s new pledge to evacuate all Americans and all Afghans who aided the war effort. Meanwhile, the Taliban leader arrived in Kabul for talks with the group’s leadership on forming a new government.
PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

EU warns Taliban it has not recognized their regime

MADRID (AP) — The European Union’s top officials warned the Taliban on Saturday that the current conversations being held to secure the exit of as many Afghan evacuees as possible do not mean the bloc is prepared to recognize the new regime. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen acknowledged...
AfghanistanPosted by
The Associated Press

Not giving up: Afghan relatives in UK reach out for help

LONDON (AP) — For people with family members trying to get out of Afghanistan, recent days have brought a frantic mix of fear and frustration. In west London, many relatives are doing what they can: seeking advice and information from the Afghanistan & Central Asian Association. The organization was set up to support refugees 20 years ago, the same year a U.S.-led international force drove the Taliban from power after the 9/11 attacks.
Posted by
The Associated Press

The Latest: France says has evacuated 570 since Monday

PARIS — France’s says it has evacuated over 570 people, including at least 407 Afghan citizens, from Kabul onboard its military aircraft since Monday. In a statement, the Defense Ministry added that a fourth evacuation plane landed Friday evening in Paris, carrying 4 French citizens and 99 Afghans, mostly people who worked with the French government or French groups in Afghanistan.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

With black flags, Sri Lanka Christians protest bombing probe

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s Christian community hoisted black flags at churches and homes on Saturday to express anger over the government’s investigation into the 2019 Easter Sunday bomb attacks, which killed 269 people. Twenty-five people were charged last week in connection with the bombings. But the country’s...
ProtestsPosted by
The Associated Press

Russian police detain journalists backing media freedom

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian police on Saturday detained several journalists who protested authorities’ decision to label a top independent TV channel as a “foreign agent.”. The journalists held individual pickets outside the main headquarters of the country’s top domestic security agency, the FSB, on Moscow’s Lubyanka Square. They held placards...
ReligionPosted by
The Associated Press

Constantinople Patriarch visits Ukraine for independence

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The Ecumenical Patriarch of Constantinople has arrived on a visit to Ukraine to attend festivities marking the 30th anniversary of its declaration of independence. On Saturday, Patriarch Batholomew I and the leader of the new Orthodox Church of Ukraine, Metropolitan Epiphanius I, together conducted a lithurgy...

Comments / 0

Community Policy