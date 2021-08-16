New Hampshire delegation responds to Taliban takeover

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Members of New Hampshire’s congressional delegation say they are particularly worried about women and girls in Afghanistan as thousands try to flee the country after the Taliban seized power.

The Taliban swept into Kabul on Sunday after President Ashraf Ghani fled the country, bringing an end to a two-decade campaign in which the U.S. and its allies had tried to transform the country.

All four members of New Hampshire’s Democratic delegation said Sunday they are monitoring developments and that the U.S. must protect U.S. personnel and those who have served alongside them.

Sen. Maggie Hassan called the situation the result of failures by multiple administrations. She said she’s especially concerned about young women and girls, while U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster said the U.S. government must ensure that all Afghan citizens, especially women and girls, are safe from persecution and violence.