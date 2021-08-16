Cancel
Louisville, KY

Man, girl found fatally shot in Louisville home

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A man and a girl were fatally shot at a home in Louisville, officials said.

Officers were called to the residence in southwest Jefferson County Sunday evening, Louisville Metro Police told news outlets. Officers found the man and the girl inside and both were pronounced dead at the scene, police Maj. Micah Scheu said.

“It’s a very difficult situation, especially when there’s juveniles involved,” Scheu said.

Authorities haven’t released the identities of the victims.

No suspects were named, but police say the investigation is continuing.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

