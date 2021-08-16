Cancel
Economy

Defence sector sell-off is the final nail in the coffin for UK foreign policy

By Ben Marlow
Telegraph
 5 days ago

The timing of a private equity-led £2.3bn bid for one of Britain’s most important defence companies could not have been worse. Despite a bill of more than $2 trillion (£1.4 trillion) and the loss of an estimated 200,000 lives in the two decades since US-led forces liberated Afghanistan, there was a depressing inevitability to the Taliban’s reconquest once President Biden pulled troops out of the region.

Kwasi Kwarteng
