Defence sector sell-off is the final nail in the coffin for UK foreign policy

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with G7 Foreign Ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United Kingdom and the High Representative of the European Union to discuss the situation in Afghanistan. All leaders underscored the imperative of safe passage for those who wish to leave Afghanistan and the need for an inclusive political resolution that protects the fundamental human rights of all Afghans. The leaders agreed that the international community’s relationship with the Taliban will depend on their actions, not their words. Secretary Blinken, the G7 Foreign Ministers, and the High Representative of the European Union also exchanged views on counterterrorism, humanitarian efforts, and refugee migration, agreeing to remain in close contact on all fronts. Secretary Blinken thanked his counterparts for their steadfast commitment to supporting the Afghan people.