You could easily get lost in a list of celebrities who’ve tried their hand in the recording studio, but there aren’t too many who have re-entered the booth. This week will see the release of the third record from actor/director David Duchovny, whose discography is beginning to creep up to the prolificacy of his bibliography. Gestureland continues along the earnest heartland-rock-by-way-of-alt-country trajectory established on his 2015 debut and its 2018 follow-up, further shedding any novelty charm on each successive release and gaining the artist a solid fanbase.