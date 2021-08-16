‘He thought I was a con artist’: What it’s like to meet siblings for the first time in midlife
The first time I met my brother was somewhat unconventional. He’d only just discovered I existed. It was the night before my wedding. And I was 34 years old. As an adopted person, I had always been aware that it was likely that there could be half brothers and sisters out there. What I had never considered was that I would have a full complement of a brother and sister who shared 100 per cent of my DNA.www.telegraph.co.uk
Comments / 3