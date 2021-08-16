Angel Olsen – “Eyes Without A Face” (Billy Idol Cover)

Lily Konigsberg has had a busy year. She released a new album with Palberta in January, put out her own greatest-hits collection in May, and just last month teamed up with Water From Your Eyes’ Nate Amos for a new project called My Idea. And she’s not done yet! Today, Konigsberg has announced her proper debut solo full-length, Lily We Need To Talk Now, named after a text she got from Amos, who also serves as this album’s producer. It’ll be out in October and she’s leading things off with the effervescent and immediate single “That’s The Way I Like It,” a glorious collision of clanging guitars and sliding hooks.