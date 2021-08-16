Cancel
Celebrities

Angel Olsen – “Eyes Without A Face” (Billy Idol Cover)

By James Rettig
Stereogum
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast month, Angel Olsen announced that her latest in a seemingly non-stop string of releases would be an EP of ’80s covers called Aisles. We’ve heard her takes on Laura Branigan’s “Gloria” and Men Without Hats’ “The Safety Dance” and today she’s offering up another one. This time it’s a starry-eyed, breathy cover of Billy Idol’s 1983 track “Eyes Without A Face,” which became Idol’s first top 10 Billboard hit. Check it out below.

www.stereogum.com

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Branigan
Person
Billy Idol
Person
Angel Olsen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eyes Without A Face#Men Without Hats
