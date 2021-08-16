Cancel
NFL

Jaguars' Josh Hammond: Leads team in receiving

 5 days ago

Hammond caught six of seven targets for 55 yards during Saturday's preseason loss to the Browns. Hammond led Jacksonville in both catches and receiving yards while playing only 21 offensive snaps, but his 7.9 yards per target isn't much to get excited about. The 23-year-old played in the second half when C.J. Beathard and Jake Luton were at quarterback, and at this point, the wideout is likely competing for a spot on the practice squad.

