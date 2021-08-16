Cancel
Panthers' Will Grier: Plays second half

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Grier played the second half of Sunday's 21-18 preseason loss to the Colts, completing 6 of 10 passes for 31 yards. Grier watched P.J. Walker start for the Panthers and finish with 161 passing yards and a touchdown in the first half. Walker also left with Carolina winning the game, only for Grier and the team's reserves to muster just three second-half points. As it stands, Grier seems firmly behind Walker on the depth chart but has two more preseason outings to push to become Sam Darnold's backup.

