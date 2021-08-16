Cancel
Patriots' Hunter Henry: Travels with team

 5 days ago

Henry (shoulder) made the trip to Philadelphia for joint practices with the Eagles this week, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports. A report last Monday suggested Henry would miss multiple weeks, but he was spotted at Sunday's practice and apparently now has a chance to participate in joint sessions with the Eagles. Meanwhile, fellow Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith figures to miss at least a day or two after spraining his ankle Sunday.

