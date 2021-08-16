Panthers' Tommy Tremble: Scores in preseason debut

As of the third week in August, the starting right defensive end for the Minnesota Vikings is dependent on the decision to welcome Everson Griffen back to the roster. The ex-Vikings pass rusher worked out for the team earlier this week, hoping to effectuate a return to Minnesota after a one-year sabbatical with the Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions. Griffen has fences to mend – he insulted the Vikings organization and the team’s quarterback several months ago on Twitter – but would be an apt on-the-field addition to the 2021 Vikings if general manager Rick Spielman pulls the trigger. Minnesota stormed free agency this offseason, adding gobs of defensive personnel in efforts to bolster depth following a defensive undoing during the pandemic season.