Panthers' Tommy Tremble: Scores in preseason debut
Tremble caught three of four targets for 19 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 21-18 preseason loss to the Colts. Tremble, Carolina's third-round pick, hauled in a seven-yard pass from P.J. Walker to extend the Panthers' lead in the second quarter. With both projected starter Dan Arnold and veteran Ian Thomas not suiting up, Tremble took advantage of his first opportunity to take the field, giving him decent momentum in his quest to edge Thomas for snaps behind Arnold as a rookie.www.cbssports.com
