Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Panthers' Tommy Tremble: Scores in preseason debut

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Tremble caught three of four targets for 19 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 21-18 preseason loss to the Colts. Tremble, Carolina's third-round pick, hauled in a seven-yard pass from P.J. Walker to extend the Panthers' lead in the second quarter. With both projected starter Dan Arnold and veteran Ian Thomas not suiting up, Tremble took advantage of his first opportunity to take the field, giving him decent momentum in his quest to edge Thomas for snaps behind Arnold as a rookie.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#Colts#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Seattle Seahawks Release Quarterback After Veteran Signing

The Seattle Seahawks made a series of roster moves at the quarterback position on Sunday. The NFC West franchise has officially announced the signing of veteran quarterback Sean Mannion. The Seahawks announced the signing of the 29-year-old quarterback on Sunday. Mannion, a third-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft out...
NFLchatsports.com

Pretend to be surprised, another former Vikings player is heading to Seattle

(Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images) Sean Mannion. Former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sean Mannion has signed a deal to play for the Seattle Seahawks. Over the years, the Minnesota Vikings have seen several players walk out their doors and head to the Pacific Northwest to suit up for the Seattle Seahawks.
NFLPopculture

Tom Brady's Son Lands New Job With Buccaneers

Tom Brady's son is the newest member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Tuesday, the 44-year-old quarterback went to his Instagram story to announce that his 13-year-old son Jack has signed on to be the Buccaneers ball boy. Jack is Brady's oldest child who he shares with Bridget Moynahan. "Buccaneers...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Terrell Owens News

Terrell Owens hasn’t played for an NFL team since 2012, but the Hall of Famer still believes he has what it takes to compete at the professional level. During an appearance on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football, Owens had a message for anyone who thinks his playing days are long gone.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Tom Brady is trying to recruit two of the greatest receivers of all time

The Buccaneers already have one of the wide receiver rooms in the NFL, but when Tom Brady jokes about adding legends, it still makes us think. Two years ago, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were a forgettable team that saw a .500 winning percentage as a successful season and cultural relevance as attainable as snow in the Sahara. Then came Tom Brady, and with him, all the characteristics the Bucs were never able to achieve the last decade.
NFLletsbeardown.com

#BREAKING Justin Fields Is Injured.

Not the news anybody wanted to hear on Wednesday. After announcing that tackle Teven Jenkins would undergo back surgery, Chicago Bears' head coach Matt Nagy added that Justin Fields is injured. The quarterback is dealing with a groin injury and means he's going to be held back at practice today.
Posted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Washington Football Team Name News

We’re getting closer and closer to the Washington Football Team finally announcing its new name. The franchise has reportedly cut its options down to three. The rebranding of the WFT has been a long time coming. There is no set date for when the new moniker will be announced, but logic tells us the organization will want to have one in place in plenty of time for the 2022 season.
Posted by
FanSided

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni provides scary update on Jalen Hurts

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni provided an update on quarterback Jalen Hurts, who was scratched from Thursday’s preseason game due to an illness. The Philadelphia Eagles were set to take on the New England Patriots in their second game of the preseason. Shortly before the game started, the Eagles announced that quarterback Jalen Hurts would not play due to an illness, paving the way for Joe Flacco to get the start. Reports indicated that the illness was not COVID-19 related shortly after the announcement, and an update was provided right after the game.
Posted by
Lakers Daily

Report: 2 candidates emerge for Lakers’ remaining roster spots

According to a report, the Los Angeles Lakers are eyeing two players as potential options to fill in the team’s remaining roster spots. “Forward JaKarr Sampson, who spent the past two seasons in Indiana, and veteran guard Tim Frazier are two more free-agent names that have emerged as candidates for the two roster spots that the Lakers plan to fill,” wrote Marc Stein in a post published to his Substack.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

2 Buccaneers first-stringers in danger of losing jobs ahead of 2021 NFL season

Coming into the season as NFL champions and aiming to repeat in the 2021-22 NFL season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have become the first champion in NFL history to bring back all 22 starters from their Super Bowl-winning team. Having said that, there are a few players on this deep and dynamic Super Bowl-winning Bucs squad who are in danger of losing their starting spot before the upcoming season.
NFLPosted by
VikingsTerritory

If Not Everson Griffen, Vikings Fans Have Firm Prediction for RDE

As of the third week in August, the starting right defensive end for the Minnesota Vikings is dependent on the decision to welcome Everson Griffen back to the roster. The ex-Vikings pass rusher worked out for the team earlier this week, hoping to effectuate a return to Minnesota after a one-year sabbatical with the Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions. Griffen has fences to mend – he insulted the Vikings organization and the team’s quarterback several months ago on Twitter – but would be an apt on-the-field addition to the 2021 Vikings if general manager Rick Spielman pulls the trigger. Minnesota stormed free agency this offseason, adding gobs of defensive personnel in efforts to bolster depth following a defensive undoing during the pandemic season.
NFLnfltraderumors.co

Seahawks Sign Two, Waive Two

The Seattle Seahawks announced they signed OT Lukayus McNeil and WR Anthony Ratliff-Williams and waived WR Darece Roberson and TE Michael Jacobson. Ratliff-Williams, 24, went undrafted in 2019 after foregoing his senior season with the Tar Heels. He later signed a rookie deal with the Titans, but lasted just a few months in Tennessee.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Seahawks Re-Sign Veteran WR 2 Days After Cutting Him

Two days ago, the Seattle Seahawks waived wide receiver Darece Robinson in a series of moves to open up a spot on the team’s roster. About 48 hours later, he’s landed back in Seattle. The Seahawks announced that they re-signed Robinson on Thursday after letting him go earlier in the...
NFLuncrazed.com

Two NFL Players Suffer Season Ending Injuries During Joint Practice

The injuries happened during a training session between Green Bay Packers and New York Jets which took place at Packers facility. Carl Lawson who signed for the New York Jets in free agency, raptured his left Achilles tendon during the practise. Lawson wasn’t the only player to suffer a season...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Why the Seahawks should sign Everson Griffen

Last week, the Seahawks released Aldon Smith amid legal issues that have carried on from his arrest in April. While this was a good move by the organization to avoid any distraction, it makes the edge position (one that was very solid before the release) a little thinner. Although many...

Comments / 0

Community Policy