Children’s Risk for Developing ADHD May Be Associated With Access to Green Spaces
The amount of green space surrounding children’s homes may impact the development of ADHD. Recent results from a study investigating the impact of green space on children’s development of attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) found that the amount of green space surrounding children’s homes could be a factor in the development of the disorder. At Aarhus University in Denmark, a team of researchers observed an association between the green space around the residence and the diagnosis of ADHD in children and adolescents.www.pharmacytimes.com
Comments / 6