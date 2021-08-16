Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

Children’s Risk for Developing ADHD May Be Associated With Access to Green Spaces

pharmacytimes.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe amount of green space surrounding children’s homes may impact the development of ADHD. Recent results from a study investigating the impact of green space on children’s development of attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) found that the amount of green space surrounding children’s homes could be a factor in the development of the disorder. At Aarhus University in Denmark, a team of researchers observed an association between the green space around the residence and the diagnosis of ADHD in children and adolescents.

www.pharmacytimes.com

Comments / 6

IN THIS ARTICLE
#On Children#Aarhus University#Green Space#Adhd#Adhd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Related
Posted by
Best Life

Drinking This Once a Day Can Triple Your Stroke Risk, Study Finds

More than three quarters of first-time stroke patients have high blood pressure, the American Heart Association (AHA) reports. Their data shows that 77 percent of first-time stroke suffers' have blood pressure higher than 140/90 mmHg, whereas normal is considered less than 120/80 mmHg, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). That's why doctors say the best way to avoid a stroke is to lower your blood pressure, and the best way lower your blood pressure is to change what you eat and drink. But even if you're cutting back on salt and alcohol, there are other common foods and drinks that could be putting you at risk of this deadly health condition. One study found that another popular beverage can triple your stroke risk if you drink it just once a day, even though it's often marketed as a healthier option. Read on to find out which drink you may want to cut back on.
PharmaceuticalsMedicalXpress

Cannabis use disorder: another COVID risk factor

Should doctors take particular care to talk to patients about the potential dangers of COVID-19 if those patients have a problematic relationship with pot?. New research from Washington University in St. Louis suggests perhaps they should. Diabetes, obesity and a history of smoking cigarettes are all considered risk factors for...
Mental HealthComplex

Study Finds Schizophrenia Linked to Excessive Cannabis Use Is on the Rise

A new study from Denmark reveals that the connection between people who experience schizophrenia and who smoke a problematic amount of weed is on the rise, CNN reports. The study, which was published in the medical journal JAMA Psychiatry, shows that the link between the mental health disorder and cannabis use disorder in Denmark was two percent in 1995, four percent in 200, and eight percent in 2010. Cannabis use disorder is the clinical name for cannabis addiction.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
ScienceAlert

Chronic Pain Has 9 Distinct Types, According to a Large New Body Mapping Study

The relentlessness of chronic pain wears you down. Beyond being a physical distraction in and of itself, it disrupts sleep, interferes with work and relationships, and can even alter the way we process emotions by causing physiological changes in our brains. But the experience of long-term pain is complicated and varies between individuals, making it difficult to explain and quantify, let alone diagnose and manage. Now, in a large study of over 21,500 people who visited the University of Pittsburgh's severe pain management clinics, perioperative specialist Benedict Alter and colleagues have developed a new method to try to help work this out. "We found...
Diseases & Treatmentspharmacytimes.com

Study: Adult ADHD Associated With Physical Conditions

The strongest associations with attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder were present for nervous system, respiratory, musculoskeletal, and metabolic diseases. Adults with attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) are at a higher risk for many physical conditions, including those affecting the nervous, respiratory, and musculoskeletal systems and metabolic diseases, according to new research published in The Lancet Psychiatry.
HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You Eat This Once a Day, Your Dementia Risk Increases, Study Says

Whether it's a breakfast ritual or a post-dinner treat, some people have a favorite food they love so much that they can't help but eat it every day. But according to research, including one food in particular in your daily diet can significantly increase your risk of dementia. Read on to see what you might want to cut back on.
Mental HealthPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

These depression drugs may lead to higher death risk

In a new study published PLOS ONE, researchers found an increased death risk in adults with depression who initiated augmentation with newer antipsychotic medications compared to a control group that initiated augmentation with a second antidepressant. The study is from Rutgers and Columbia University. One author is Tobias Gerhard. Although...
spring.org.uk

The Major Personality Trait Linked To Depression Risk

The conclusion comes from 21,000 Swedish twins who completed personality tests. Negative emotionality is the strongest risk factor for depression among personality traits, research finds. Negative emotionality is essentially being highly neurotic and involves finding it hard to deal with stress and experiencing a lot of negative emotions and mood...
Mental Healthspring.org.uk

A Brilliant Sign That Your IQ Is High

The personality trait that is linked to higher intelligence. Being cooperative is a sign of high intelligence, recent research finds. More intelligent people tend to be cautious with their trust at first, then build it up with experience. People who are cooperative tend to be more helpful, believe in teamwork...
scitechdaily.com

New Research Shows Fibromyalgia Is Likely the Result of Autoimmune Problems

New research has shown that many of the symptoms in fibromyalgia syndrome are caused by antibodies that increase the activity of pain-sensing nerves throughout the body. New research from the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology & Neuroscience (IoPPN) at King’s College London, in collaboration with the University of Liverpool and the Karolinska Institute, has shown that many of the symptoms in fibromyalgia syndrome (FMS) are caused by antibodies that increase the activity of pain-sensing nerves throughout the body.
Diseases & TreatmentsShropshire Star

Genetic screening reveals girl misdiagnosed with life-limiting illness

Five-year-old Addison Black, from Wallsend, North Tyneside, has had her condition reassessed. Genetic screening has revealed a little girl was misdiagnosed with a life-limiting illness and instead has a condition which only affects a handful of children across the UK. Addison Black, five, from Wallsend, North Tyneside, was first thought...

Comments / 6

Community Policy