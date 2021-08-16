Jaguars' K'Lavon Chaisson: Primed for starting role
Chaisson (illness) registered a quarterback hit in 29 defensive snaps during Saturday's preseason loss to the Browns. The 2020 first-round pick missed June minicamp after testing positive for COVID-19, but he was ready for the start of training camp and is poised to start as an edge rusher for Jacksonville. Chaisson played in every game as a rookie last season but had a quiet campaign with 19 total tackles and one sack.www.cbssports.com
