Bear Flag Robotics CEO plans expansion after selling to John Deere

By Cromwell Schubarth
Silicon Valley Business Journal
Silicon Valley Business Journal
 5 days ago
Bear Flag's sale to John Deere is the beginning of the journey for the autonomous technology developer, not the end, its CEO says.

