Bear Flag Robotics CEO plans expansion after selling to John Deere

John Deere announced self-driving technology with the help of Bear Flag Robotics, a startup that began as a part of Deere’s Startup Collaborator program. The company explains that one of the reasons behind the new step into the future is to help farmers cut down on labor needs due to the struggle to find employees. The self-driving equipment can be fitted to tractors already on the farm so producers won’t have to buy brand new machinery to benefit from the technology.