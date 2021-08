In honor of world missionaries Bob and Hazel Hoskins, Southeastern University has announced that they will be launching the Bob and Hazel Hoskins School of Mission within the Barnett College of Ministry and Theology this fall. Bob Hoskins will be on the university’s Lakeland campus on October 7, 2021, for the official announcement. In partnership with OneHope, the Hoskins School of Mission aims to provide interdisciplinary degree programs with a combination of ministry and marketplace skills in order to equip students for effective organizational and entrepreneurial leadership.