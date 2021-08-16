Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Arizona Football adds Central Michigan DL, Mohamed Diallo

By Eric Townsend
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith Arizona Football inching closer and closer to the start of the season, the Wildcats have added another late piece in former Central Michigan DL, Mohamed Diallo. Coming into 2021, it is evident that Arizona Football needs all the help they can get if they are going to turn things around, especially for a program that is currently riding a 12-game losing streak. That is why they have added former Central Michigan defensive lineman, Mohamed Diallo.

zonazealots.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

FanSided

134K+
Followers
325K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Arizona State
Local
Michigan Football
Local
Michigan College Sports
City
Paris Township, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Michigan#American Football#Arizona Football#Chippewas#Wildcats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Kansas StatePosted by
The Daily Goal Horn

REPORT: Kansas Leaving the Big 12

Morgantown, West Virginia – Reports are leaking out that the Kansas Jayhawks are leaving the Big 12 Conference and will join the Big Ten!. Kansas, according to multiple reports, intends to make the announcement official “within the next few weeks” and it could be announced as early as next week.
Nebraska StatePosted by
The Spun

Bret Bielema Comment After Win Over Nebraska Is Going Viral

Bret Bielema’s debut as the head coach of the Illinois Fighting Illini went as well as he could’ve anticipated, as they took care of business against the Nebraska Cornhuskers this Saturday. Illinois’ season opener didn’t start off on a great note, especially since starting quarterback Brandon Peters went out in...
Nebraska Statesaturdaytradition.com

Details on Scott Frost's buyout at Nebraska revealed

In the wake of Wednesday’s report from The Action Network’s Brett McMurphy, which states Nebraska is under NCAA investigation for “improper use of analysts and consultants during practices and games,” questions have been flying regarding the status of head coach Scott Frost, who many considered to be on shaky ground to begin with.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Star Passed Away On Sunday

Former Ohio State and Cleveland Browns star offensive lineman Dick Schafrath passed away on Sunday at the age of 84, according to Eleven Warriors. Schafrath was a two-way lineman for the Buckeyes in the late 1950s, helping OSU win the national title in 1957. He went on to become a second round pick of the Browns in 1959.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Andrew Luck is getting back out there on the football field

Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck is getting himself back out there on the football field. Not in the NFL, though, but as a scout team quarterback for Summit High School in Colorado. Luck called up an assistant coach at Summit he had met while at a ski resort in...
Ohio StatePosted by
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Reveals Why He’s Living In Ohio Again

Former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback and longtime ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit lived in Ohio for most of his life. However, several years ago, he moved his family to Nashville, Tennessee. The longtime ESPN analyst is now back in Ohio, though – at least for part of the year. The Herbstreit...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Everyone Had The Same Reaction To The Scott Frost News

Scott Frost and the Nebraska football program are in a bit of hot water. The Huskers announced on Wednesday morning that they are under investigation by the NCAA. College football insider Brett McMurphy first reported the news. “Nebraska’s football program and coach Scott Frost are under NCAA investigation for improper...
NFLBattalion Texas AM

Micheal Clemons arrested, indefinitely suspended

Texas A&M graduate senior defensive end Micheal Clemons was arrested on Thursday, Aug. 26 by university police, according to the Houston Chronicle. Clemons faces multiple charges including unlawful carrying of a weapon, failure to identify/giving false information, less than two ounces of marijuana possession and driving with an invalid license.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Has 2 Schools In Mind For The Big Ten

With the SEC set to add Oklahoma and Texas in the coming years, the college sports world is debating what should happen to the other major conferences. The ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12 are reportedly set to announce an “alliance” on Tuesday, but more moves could be coming. It would not be surprising if a conference like the Big Ten attempts to add another major school or two.
Michigan StatePosted by
WolverineDigest

Kirk Herbstreit Gives Honest Take On Michigan, Jim Harbaugh

College Football analyst Kirk Herbstreit recently shared his thoughts on the current state of the Michigan Football program, including Jim Harbaugh's job performance through six seasons. Not surprisingly, Herbstreit sees plenty of room for improvement. "Honestly, they're still trying to build it back up," Herbstreit said on the Tobin and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy