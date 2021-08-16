Arizona Football adds Central Michigan DL, Mohamed Diallo
With Arizona Football inching closer and closer to the start of the season, the Wildcats have added another late piece in former Central Michigan DL, Mohamed Diallo. Coming into 2021, it is evident that Arizona Football needs all the help they can get if they are going to turn things around, especially for a program that is currently riding a 12-game losing streak. That is why they have added former Central Michigan defensive lineman, Mohamed Diallo.zonazealots.com
