Vacuum cleaners are notoriously cumbersome, loud and heavy, but they don’t have to be. Lightweight vacuum cleaners and stick vacuums can be a great option for making quick work of dust and debris. But you might be wondering if you’d be trading power for convenience. The answer is — probably, yes. That’s why it’s important to find the right lightweight vacuum. The best lightweight vacuums will still be powerful enough to get the job done while cutting down on bulk. But it’s important to consider what you’ll be using the vacuum for. Are you cleaning out that garage that also serves...